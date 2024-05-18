DPP condemns MCP’s continued political violence

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has strongly condemned the continued political violence by the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) against opposition parties, including the latest attack on Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) supporters at Mponela in Dowa.

In a statement, DPP Presidential and Party Spokesperson Shadric Namalomba MP, said “this is not the democracy we fought for against the one-party state, the MCP state.”

Namalomba criticized President Lazarus Chakwera’s silence on the matter, saying “the deafening silence by Chakwera in condemning these evil acts is saddening.”

The DPP called on the Malawi Police Service to investigate and apprehend the perpetrators of the political violence, saying “the wave of MCP violence is unacceptable.”

The party also urged the police to provide security for all political parties and their supporters, ensuring a peaceful and democratic environment for the 2025 General Elections.

The AFORD incident, where MCP followers allegedly attacked AFORD supporters, leaving some severely injured, is the latest in a string of political violence incidents.

MCP has denied the allegations, while Mponela Police Spokesperson Macpatson Msadala said they have not yet received a complaint on the matter.

The DPP’s strong condemnation of MCP’s actions is a clear call to action, demanding an end to political violence and a commitment to democratic principles.

As the 2025 General Elections approach, the DPP’s stance serves as a reminder that political tolerance and peaceful coexistence are essential for Malawi’s democratic growth.