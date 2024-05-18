Bullets Outgun Hammers

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

The stage was set at Kamuzu Stadium as FCB Nyasa Big Bullets took on Mzuzu City Hammers in a highly anticipated TNM Super League showdown.

The crowd was electric, and the players were ready to give it their all.

In the 7th minute, Chawanangwa Gumbo struck gold, scoring the first goal for Big Bullets and setting the tone for the game.

The Hammers tried to fight back, but the Bullets’ defense was solid.

As the game wore on, Patrick Mwaungulu took center stage, sealing the win with a brilliant goal in the 64th minute.

The crowd erupted in cheers as Big Bullets secured all three points.

Mwaungulu’s outstanding performance earned him the Man of the Match award, capping off a stellar day for Big Bullets.

With this win, they move to second place on the log table, hot on the heels of leaders Silver Strikers.

The Hammers fought valiantly, but in the end, Big Bullets’ dominance proved too much to overcome.

As the final whistle blew, the Bullets celebrated their well-deserved victory.

The match grossed K11,334,000, with teams going home with K1,986,145 each.

In other Super League matches played today, Creck City edged out Fomo 1-0, thanks to a 36th-minute strike from Stain Patrick.

Kamuzu Barracks and Moyale Barracks, both army teams, battled to a goalless draw, sharing the spoils and keeping their respective positions on the log table intact.