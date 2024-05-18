spot_img
Saturday, May 18, 2024
APM Pays Tribute to Dr. Bingu wa Mutharika: A Legacy of Sacrifice, Patriotism

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Former President of Malawi Peter Mutharika led family members in celebrating the life of his late brother, Dr. Bingu wa Mutharika, at his resting place at Ndata Farm in Thyolo.

In a Facebook post, Peter Mutharika reflected on the memories of his brother and sister-in-law, Madame Ethel Mutharika, saying: “It has been years that the two departed from our midst, but their memories still live with us.

“We always remember them for their love, sacrifices, and the great patriotism they showed to this country.”

He added: “We pray to God to keep resting their souls in peace.”

The family gathering was a testament to the enduring legacy of Dr. Bingu wa Mutharika, who served as President of Malawi from 2004 to 2012.

Late Bingu WA Mutharika

His leadership and vision for the country continue to inspire and influence Malawians to this day.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

