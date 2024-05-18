Icelandic Prime Minister to Visit Malawi

Icelandic Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson is set to arrive in Malawi on May 19th for a five-day official visit.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Benediktsson will hold bilateral talks with President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and other government officials, aimed at strengthening relations between the two nations.

During his stay, the Icelandic leader will also visit various projects funded by his country in Malawi, showcasing the partnership between the two nations.

This will provide an opportunity for the Prime Minister to see firsthand the impact of Icelandic support on the ground.

To mark the 35-year anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malawi and Iceland, President Chakwera will host a state banquet in honor of Prime Minister Benediktsson on May 20th.

This visit is expected to further solidify the bond between Malawi and Iceland, exploring new areas of cooperation and reinforcing existing ties.

The visit is a significant milestone in the relationship between the two countries, and is expected to pave the way for increased cooperation in areas such as trade, tourism, and sustainable development.

With a strong foundation of friendship and mutual respect, Malawi and Iceland are poised to take their partnership to new heights.