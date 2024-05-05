Chakwera to Showcase Malawi’s Economic Potential at 2024 US-Africa Business Summit

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera is set to attend the prestigious 2024 US-Africa Business Summit in Dallas, Texas, on May 6, 2024, where he will join other African leaders in promoting economic growth and investment opportunities.

During the summit, President Chakwera is expected to engage in high-level bilateral talks, sign investment agreements, and showcase Malawi’s economic transformation roadmap.

This vision, which aims to elevate Malawi to middle-income status by 2063, focuses on strategic sectors like Agriculture, Tourism, and Mining (ATM).

Minister of Tourism, Vera Kamtukule, who is part of the Malawi delegation, emphasized the significance of the summit in promoting the ATM strategy and connecting Malawi’s private sector with international investors.

“This platform will enable us to market our products and services, explore new markets, and collaborate with other African nations to develop tourism and business deals,” she said.

The summit has attracted a high-level delegation of African Heads of State and Government, public sector executives, international investors, and US and African government officials.

President Chakwera’s participation demonstrates Malawi’s commitment to economic transformation and its openness to international investment and collaboration.

Upon arrival, President Chakwera was warmly received by Malawi and US senior government officials, including Malawi’s Ambassador to the US, Dr. Agness Chimbiri.

The summit promises to be a catalyst for economic growth, investment, and collaboration among African nations and international partners.