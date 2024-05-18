Dr. Triephornia Thomson Mpinganjira’s Fake Facebook Account Lands Self-Proclaimed Pastor in Hot Water

A 30-year-old suspect, Azimenye Michael Sikwese, has been arrested by detectives from the Cyber Crime Unit at the National Police Headquarters in Lilongwe for creating a fake Facebook account bearing the name and photo of a well-known business woman Dr. Triephornia Thomson Mpinganjira.

According to Lingadzi Police Publicist, Sergeant Cassim Manda, the suspect was arrested in Mzuzu and is expected to appear in court soon to answer the charge of cyber spamming, contrary to Section 91 of the Electronic Transaction and Cyber Security Act of 2016.

The fake account was allegedly used to post nasty content, assassinating Dr. Mpinganjira’s character and defaming her integrity.

Police investigations revealed that the suspect has multiple Facebook accounts, including one claiming to be a pastor and was using the fake account to trick unsuspecting social media users and attract more followers.

Lingadzi Police have warned the public that using someone else’s name without consent is a violation of personal privacy and can lead to legal consequences.

Triephornia Mpinganjira: A well known bussiness lady

They have also advised social media users to strictly open their accounts with their legal names or businesses and avoid attacking others on social media platforms.

Dr. Triephornia Mpinganjira is a prominent businesswoman in Malawi and a respected figure in the country’s business community.

Her husband, Dr. Thom Mpinganjira, is a renowned entrepreneur and founder of FDH Bank, one of Malawi’s leading financial institutions.