BREAKING: KO.26 billion fraud exposed in Mangochi

By Hope Nyondo, Contributor

In a major breakthrough, police in Mangochi have apprehended a 39-year-old man for allegedly swindling a Malawian businessman based in South Africa out of a staggering K26 million.

According to District Police Spokesperson Amina Tepani Daudi, “The suspect was arrested on May 3, 2024, in Zomba, where he was hiding. We tracked him down through call logs.”

The victim, Ishmael Milambo, owns a shop selling fridges and has mobile money kiosks managed by his wife within Mangochi township.

“The suspect became acquainted with the victim’s son and gained the trust of the entire family, including the father.

“The suspect posed as an agent and sent fake pictures of a private cottage along Lake Malawi, claiming it was for sale for K30 million.

“The victim sent him K26 million between December 2023 and February 2024, believing he was purchasing the property,” Daudi explained.

Furthermore, the suspect deceived the victim’s wife and stole two deep freezer fridges and a Huawei P30 Lite cellphone from the shop, worth K2.2 million, under the pretense of having a buyer in Zomba.

“After successfully stealing from the family, the suspect cut off communication and went on the run, prompting the victim to return home and report the matter to the police,” Daudi said.

Investigations led the police to Liwonde, where the stolen items were recovered. The suspect has been charged with theft, and efforts are underway to recover the stolen K26 million.

“We are committed to ensuring that justice is served, and we urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities,” Daudi emphasized.

The suspect hails from Mkweta village, Traditional Authority Kalembo in Balaka.

His arrest serves as a warning to scammers and fraudsters that the law will catch up with them.