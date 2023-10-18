Owawa ubatchala hitmaker Thomas Chibade dies

Multi-talented veteran musician Thomas Chenkhumba Chibade has died at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe after a long illness.

Executive member of the Musicians Union (Central Chapter), Moses Bramoz Kapito has confirmed the sad development in an interview with local media.

According to Kapito, Chibade had been ill for the past weeks and been in and out of the hospital.

Until his death, Chibade was staying at Ngomani, an area around M’gona in Area 50 in Lilongwe.

The music star rose to stardom with his thoughtful compositions in the early 2000’s. Some of his popular albums are Zatukusira and Batchala.