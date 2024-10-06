Mulhako Warns MCP Against Persecution of Lhomwes

Muchanakwaye Mpuluka, Board Chairperson of Mulhakho wa Alhomwe, has issued a stern warning to the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) against the ongoing persecution of Lhomwes in the country.

Speaking at the Mulhakho Wa Alhomwe annual festival in Chonde, Mulanje, Mpuluka accused MCP of seeking to eradicate Mulhako wa Alhomwe, citing the government’s decision to distribute maize in Lhomwe areas today, coinciding with the festival’s climax.

“This is a direct attack on our festival, and we will revenge next year,” Mpuluka declared.

Mpuluka highlighted the long-standing suffering of Lhomwes under MCP rule, including dismissals and arrests solely based on their ethnicity.

“We will not tolerate this mistreatment anymore,” he emphasized.

The festival, attended by hundreds, including Mulhakho wa Alhomwe patron Professor Peter Mutharika, serves as a rallying cry against MCP’s alleged persecution.

Notably, MCP was excluded from participating in the festival, further straining relations between the party and Mulhakho wa Alhomwe.

The tensions underscore the complex ethnic dynamics in Malawi, with Lhomwes seeking greater recognition and protection.