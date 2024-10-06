Mutharika Urges Lhomwes to Register En masse for 2025 Elections

Former President Professor Peter Mutharika has appealed to Lhomwes to register in large numbers for the 2025 elections, emphasizing the importance of voting for their desired leaders.

Speaking at the Mulhakho Wa Alhomwe annual festival in Chonde, Mulanje, Mutharika, also the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate, stressed, “You must register in the electoral roll to stand a chance of voting for your desired leader.”

Mutharika assured the crowd that, if elected, he would prioritize addressing Malawi’s challenges, including hunger.

“I will fight hunger; no one will die of hunger,” he promised.

On education, Mutharika encouraged Lhomwes to work hard, expressing concern over reports of students from the Lhomwe belt absconding from school.

The festival, attended by hundreds, also served as a platform for Mulhakho wa Alhomwe Board Chairperson Muchanakwaye Mpuluka to condemn the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) for allegedly persecuting Lhomwes.

Mpuluka accused MCP of attempting to eradicate Mulhakho wa Alhomwe, citing the government’s decision to distribute maize in Lhomwe areas during the festival.

“This is a direct attack on our festival, and we will revenge next year,” Mpuluka declared.

The tensions highlight the complex ethnic dynamics in Malawi, with Lhomwes seeking greater recognition and protection.