spot_img
spot_img
21.2 C
New York
Sunday, October 6, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

Mutharika Tells MCP to Leave Lhomwe Chiefs Alone…”Stop forcing our chiefs to be dancing at your rallies”

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Former President Professor Peter Mutharika has urged President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration to stop interfering with Lhomwe Chiefs, accusing the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) of forcing them to support the current administration for promotion.

Speaking at Mulhakho Wa Alhomwe’s annual festival in Chonde, Mulanje, Mutharika condemned MCP’s alleged tactics, saying, “Stop forcing chiefs to dance at your political rallies.”

He emphasized that Lhomwe chiefs should be allowed to perform their duties without political pressure.

Mutharika, also the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate, encouraged Lhomwes and Malawians to register in large numbers for the 2025 elections to vote for their desired leaders.

He promised to prioritize addressing Malawi’s challenges, including hunger and education.

Mulhakho wa Alhomwe Board Chairperson Muchanakwaye Mpuluka echoed Mutharika’s sentiments, accusing MCP of attempting to eradicate Mulhakho wa Alhomwe.

Mpuluka cited the government’s decision to distribute maize in Lhomwe areas during the festival as a “direct attack”.

The tensions highlight the complex ethnic dynamics in Malawi, with Lhomwes seeking greater recognition and protection.

Previous article
Mutharika Urges Lhomwes to Register En masse for 2025 Elections
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc