Mutharika Tells MCP to Leave Lhomwe Chiefs Alone…”Stop forcing our chiefs to be dancing at your rallies”

Former President Professor Peter Mutharika has urged President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration to stop interfering with Lhomwe Chiefs, accusing the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) of forcing them to support the current administration for promotion.

Speaking at Mulhakho Wa Alhomwe’s annual festival in Chonde, Mulanje, Mutharika condemned MCP’s alleged tactics, saying, “Stop forcing chiefs to dance at your political rallies.”

He emphasized that Lhomwe chiefs should be allowed to perform their duties without political pressure.

Mutharika, also the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate, encouraged Lhomwes and Malawians to register in large numbers for the 2025 elections to vote for their desired leaders.

He promised to prioritize addressing Malawi’s challenges, including hunger and education.

Mulhakho wa Alhomwe Board Chairperson Muchanakwaye Mpuluka echoed Mutharika’s sentiments, accusing MCP of attempting to eradicate Mulhakho wa Alhomwe.

Mpuluka cited the government’s decision to distribute maize in Lhomwe areas during the festival as a “direct attack”.

The tensions highlight the complex ethnic dynamics in Malawi, with Lhomwes seeking greater recognition and protection.