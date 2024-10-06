MCP’s Chimwendo Banda touts infrastructure progress as key to Malawi’s growth

Richard Chimwendo Banda, Secretary General of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), has highlighted the government’s infrastructure development achievements, citing them as crucial to the country’s sustainable growth.

Speaking at a rally in Mgona, Lilongwe City, Chimwendo emphasized the significance of infrastructure in achieving development goals.

“Infrastructure is central to the achievement of our development goals. It’s an enormous economic multiplier, providing dividends for the economy,” he said.

The MCP Secretary General outlined key focus areas, including urban and local development, industrial growth, improved electricity, and youth empowerment.

He noted that reforms are underway to develop sustainable infrastructure, boost business confidence, and encourage investment.

Chimwendo also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to alleviating poverty.

“We are here to stay and continue to be the ‘apostles of the poor’ in making sure that their voices are heard from the halls of power,” he stated.

In a bold declaration, Chimwendo dared the opposition, saying, “The government is not going anywhere. We have come to destroy and eradicate poverty, hunger, and improve the lives of poor Malawians.”

Other senior MCP officials, including Finance Minister Simplex Chithyola Banda and former Secretary General Mkaka, echoed Mr. Chimwendo’s sentiments.