Chakwera is the most corrupt president in decades-Survey reveals

A staggering 93% of Malawians believe President Lazarus Chakwera is the most corrupt leader in the country’s history, according to a recent survey conducted by the Institute of Public Opinion and Research (Ipor) in March 2024.

Chakwera’s presidency has been plagued by corruption scandals, including the Sattar corruption scandal, fertilizer scandal, Bridgin Foundation scandal, and Nocma fuel importation deal.

Despite evidence, no action has been taken against his associates.

Investigator Magazine exposed MK 1.4 trillion in fraudulent fertilizer and fuel deals, implicating Chakwera’s head of civil service, Colleen Zamba, and transport minister, Jacob Hara.

Critics argue Chakwera’s inaction fuels corruption, eroding public trust.

Malawi ranks 115th out of 180 countries with a score of 30 in 2023.

The country’s corruption fight has weakened over the past 10 years, dropping from 37 points in 2012 to 34 points in 2023.

Minister of Information and Digitisation Moses Kunkuyu dismissed the survey findings, citing corruption’s complexity.

However, Centre for Social Accountability and Transparency executive director Willy Kambwandira countered that citizens’ perceptions reflect their experiences.

National Advocacy Platform chairperson Benedicto Kondowe attributed the perception of widespread corruption to past and present scandals, poor service delivery, and limited accountability mechanisms.

The survey’s findings underscore the need for accountability and decisive action against corruption.

Malawians demand transparency and action from their leaders.