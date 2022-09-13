Out-going Kenyan President Kenyatta Congratulates President-Elect Ruto

Outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally congratulated President-elect William Ruto.

Uhuru extended the congratulatory message to his successor during his farewell speech at State House, Nairobi.

“My entire family and I join all Kenyans in wishing the very best to our next President Dr William Samoei Ruto and extend to him our warmest congratulations in receiving the mandate of Kenyans to lead us as our fifth President,” he said.

This was the first time Uhuru was not only publicly congratulating Ruto, but it was also the first time they were meeting in months.

Uhuru took the opportunity to remind Ruto that he will be a leader to all Kenyans irrespective of whether they voted for him or not.

He further wished Ruto success adding that his success will be shared by all Kenyans.

“In the prophetic words of our National Anthem, we are summoned to purposefully dwell in unity, peace and liberty, working hard and together so that plenty may be found within our borders,” Uhuru said.

Ruto will be sworn-in as the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya on Tuesday at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani.

All presidents from the East African Community are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony at the 60,000-seat stadium.

At least 17 presidents, eight prime ministers and deputy presidents and seven foreign ministers have also confirmed attendance.

The 2,500 VIPs expected include nine special envoys, seven international organisations and one former president.