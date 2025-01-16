Malawi Ranks 2nd on Global Rule of Law Index

The World Justice Project (WJP) has ranked Malawi as the second-best performing nation in maintaining the rule of law and the top performer in fundamental rights among low-income countries worldwide.

Presenting the findings earlier today in Lilongwe, WJP Regional Director for Asia Pacific, Dr. Srirak Plipat, stated that they believe the rule of law serves as a foundation for a country’s social and economic growth, thereby aiding the Malawian government.

Dr. Plipat also noted that Malawi has struggled in certain areas of the assessment, including limits on government powers, criminal justice, and enforcement of regulations.

Minister of Justice, Titus Mvalo, acknowledged these challenges, noting that while Malawi has made significant progress in certain areas, there is still much to be done to address the gaps in governance, criminal justice, and regulatory enforcement.

“We acknowledged these challenges and pledged to push for faster justice delivery, better handling of complaints, and stronger checks on government powers, among other efforts,” he added.

Various organisations, such as the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Legal Aid Bureau, Malawi Human Rights Commission, Law Commission, and Judiciary, are also outlining their rule of law priorities and the support needed to enhance these initiatives.