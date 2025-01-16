Malawi, Mozambique Share More Than Boarders – Usi

Vice President Dr Michael Usi on Thursday, returned from Maputo, Mozambique where he witnessed the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected President of Mozambique, Daniel Chapo.

Usi represented President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera following an invitation from the outgoing former Mozambiques President Filipe Nyusi.

Speaking on arrival at Chileka International Airport, Usi underscored the importance of the trip, saying the visit helped to strengthen joint permanent cooperation and other bilateral ties between Malawi and Mozambique.

He said Malawi and Mozambique not only share borders but also trade relations and other connections.

Upon arrival at Chileka in Blantyre, Usi was welcomed by a delegation of government and political officials led by Moses Kunkuyu, Minister of Information and Digitalization and other dignitaries.

Mozambique’s presidential elections were held on October 9, 2024 whereby the ruling party, Frelimo’s candidate Daniel Chapo emerged winner after defeating opposition candidate, Venancio Monddlane; hence being sworn in as a president on January 15, 2025.

Some of the notable figures who accompanied the vice president to Mozambique were Patricia Kainga Nangozo, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and High Commissioner of the Republic of Malawi to Mozambique, Wezie Moyo.