Prophetess Keeps Husband’ Body to Skeleton Stage for Spiritual Powers

LUSAKA-Zambia Police in Lusaka are keeping in custody Prophetess Sylvia Mutoba Kalaba for keeping her late husband body to the skeleton stage for spiritual powers.

Prophetess Mutoba arrest follows confession for keeping her husband body identified as George Kalaba to skeleton in the house.Mutoba is suspected to have killed her husband for rituals.

The prophetess is vehemently denied killing her late husband.She said her husband died of natural cause (he was asmatic) adding that she kept his skeleton so that it can be helping her to perform miracles as she is a prophetess.

“I was advised by a ritualist in Tanzania to do this inorder to perform countless miracles and make money as I am a prophetess and through this.

“I have helped lot of people who have been flocking to my house of prayer to receive financial breakthrough and other miracles,” confesses Prophetess Mutoba to Lusaka police.

She is still in police custody together with her children.