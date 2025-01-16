Castel Malawi flies Pomme Breeze Promo winners to Dubai

Giant alcoholic beverage producer in the country, Castel Malawi has fulfilled its promise of sending two Pomme Breeze Promotion winners to Dubai for a three-day fully paid retreat.

The young couple, Paul Cullisto Matumbi and Deborah Kampezeni left the country on Wednesday through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe and are expected to be back on Sunday.

Speaking after seeing off the two winners of the Pomme Breeze #YourSider promotion which the company conducted, Castel Malawi’s Communication Manager, Sheelin Laher said the beverage producer has committed K20 million for the trip.

“As Castel Malawi we have fulfilled our promise to send these two to Dubai. They emerged winners of our social media promotion that we conducted last year. We just want them to have fun and we have arranged a number of activities for them in Dubai.”

“This also helps us to expose the Pomme Breeze Brand. It is a lifestyle brand,” she said.

Matumbi commended Castel Malawi for organising the promotion saying it gives them an opportunity to experience new things and explore the world.

“I am so grateful to Castel Malawi for giving us the opportunity after emerging winners. In Dubai they have arranged some activities for us and we will be visiting various places. I urge my fellow Malawians to be participating in such promotions like we did with the Pomme Breeze one,” he said.

The two Bunda-based agriculture entrepreneurs are traveling with Castel Malawi’s Digital Community Manager, Gary Samati.

Castel Malawi ran the promotion from August 16 to September 27.

Participants were asked to take a picture with their “Sider” (friend or partner) and post on their Facebook pages.

The post with more likes won the competition.