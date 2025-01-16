MCP Implicates DPP In Ndirande Political-strip-tease

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has implicated the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in a politically motivated violence that occurred on Tuesday when some of its supporters were undressed and beaten up by some people while heading to Chileka Airport to welcome President Lazarus Chakwera.

“We know that those who committed these offences were sent by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). We want to remind opposition parties that politics of violence is not acceptable in a democracy,” said MCP Publicist Jessie Kabwira.

She was speaking on Thursday, when she led some senior officials of the party in an interface with residents of Ndirande Township where the incident occurred.

Kabwira urged the Ndirande residents to uphold peace and avoid being used by politicians, while emphasing the need for peace and co-existence during political activities.

Apart from Kabwira, the meeting was attended by Minister of Homeland Security Ezekiel Ching’oma, and MCP director of youth Steve Malondera.

There was no immediate reaction from the DPP, but on Wednesday, the party’s Spokesperson Shadrick Namalomba condemned the incidence, calling on the Malawi Police Service to investigate the incident and bring to book the perpetrators.