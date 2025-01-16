‘Irrigation Is Only Way Out’- EAM

The Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) says it doesn’t make sense for Malawi to be wallowing in perpetual hunger while having abundant waters, that could be used for irrigation.

EAM Board Chairperson Archbishop Mark Kambalazaza argued that: “Our problem is not water, but our obsession with rain-fed agriculture. All we need is wisdom to use these abundant waters”.

The cleric said encouraging irrigation farming could enable Malawians to be harvesting more than two times within a year.

Archibishop Kambalazaza, said this at Mbenje in Nsanje when his organization handed over about 15 hecters of farming land, worthy K140 million to the communities.

The farm, known as Ntowe, uses solar powered irrigation mechanism. The project is being funded by the World Food Programme.

Meanwhile, the Nsanje District Agricultural Development Officer James Lichapa has disclosed that out of 3000 hecters of irrigatable land the district has, less than 40 percent are in use.