Malawi Commits to Abolish Death Penalty

Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo has assured the Australian High Commissioner to Malawi, Minoli Perera, of Malawi’s firm resolve to abolish the death penalty.

Mvalo made the remarks on Thursday at the Ministry of Justice Headquarters in Lilongwe during a courtesy call from the High Commissioner, resident in Zimbabwe.

During their meeting, the Minister shared the progress made since the current government took power. He highlighted that the Parliamentary Legal Affairs Committee had visited all three regions of the country to solicit views from the citizens on the abolition of the death penalty, with the majority expressing support for the move.

Additionally, the Minister emphasised the significance of the exchange visit between Malawian and Zambian parliamentarians, following Zambia’s abolition of the death penalty in 2023. He stated that the Ministry had conducted consultative conferences with various stakeholders to reach a consensus before drafting the bill and presenting it to parliament.

“We do not want to leave anyone behind on this matter because laws are about serving people,” he asserted.

In response, Perera commended Malawi for the strides being made toward abolishing the death penalty.

She also congratulated the Minister for ratifying a treaty on intellectual property that recognises indigenous knowledge, teachings, and cultures.

The Commissioner also extended offers of educational scholarship programmes in Australia for government officials in various fields, including drafting and mining.

She reiterated her country’s readiness to assist Malawi in areas of interest, including the 2025 general election and upholding democratic principles.

No one on death row in Malawi has been executed since 1992. President Lazarus Chakwera commuted all death sentences to life imprisonment for inmates on death row.