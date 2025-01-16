Urgent Call to Action: CDEDI Demands Suspension of Ng’onga Hill Mining

The Center for Democracy and Economic Development Initiative (CDEDI) has sounded the alarm, urging the immediate suspension of Ng’onga Hill Mining operations due to gross human rights violations and disregard for the law.

In a scathing letter addressed to the CEO of Portland Cement Malawi Limited, the Balaka District Commissioner, and the Director General of the Mining Authority, CDEDI demands that the project be halted until compensation and relocation disputes are resolved.

According to CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa, the organization understands compensation as a fair and adequate value for losses incurred, while relocation involves physically moving landowners to a new area with minimal disruption and utmost care to protect their rights and welfare. However, the reality on the ground tells a different story

“Heartbreaking stories from Ng’onga Hill provide a classic example of government giving up its citizens to be skinned alive,” Namiwa lamented.

CDEDI is worried about the blatant disregard for economic rights, loss of property, and total disregard for the Land Acquisition and Compensation Act, Environmental Management Act, and Mines and Minerals Act.

The organization cited the case of Lubiya Naliwole, who was entitled to 3.9 million Malawi Kwacha in compensation but received only 2.8 million Kwacha, with no mention of relocation. She was immediately ordered to vacate the land, leaving her with the impossible task of buying land, building a house, and cultivating the land while saving for school fees.

CDEDI has given the responsible parties seven days to act on their request. If not, the organization will mobilize locals to block access to and from the project site until negotiations commence.