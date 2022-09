Former President Professor Peter Arthur Mutharika is this afternoon expected to hold press briefing at his PAGE House in Mangochi.

Mutharika’s Spokesperson Shadrick Namalomba has confirmed the development in an interview with a local radio station. He said the address will focus on the current economic crisis.

Namalomba singled out fuel and forex shortages among key issues the former Malawi leader and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) President will address.