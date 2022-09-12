NBM supports 3 lake conferences with K7 million

Damson (left) receives dummy cheque from Hiwa (right)

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has supported three professional groups set to have their lake conferences this month and October with a total of K7 million.

The listed commercial bank made symbolic cheques presentations on Friday to Institute of Chartered Accountants in Malawi (ICAM) which was given K3 million, while Financial Dealers Association of Malawi (FIMDA) and Institute of Marketing Malawi (IMM) were supported with K2 million each.

Presenting a cheque to ICAM, NBM plc Head of Internal Audit Daniel Jere said they partner the institution every year because of the symbiotic relationship that exists between them.

“We understand that various issues of our economy will be tackled at the lake conference and as a Bank we fully support these discussions and are keen to know some of the resolutions that will help our economy grow. We all want to see changes and growth in our economy and therefore we are interested to know the solutions that our accountants will bring to the table to improve our economy,” he said.

ICAM Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Charles Chimpeni thanked NBM plc saying the conference, which runs from September 15-17, 2022, will provide a platform for accountants to discuss on how they can continue to operate professionally in the country.

NBM plc Treasury Sales Manager Grace Linda Phiri presented another cheque to FIMDA, whose conference will run between October 15-17, 2022.

Chimpeni (Left) receives a dummy cheque from Jere (right)

“As a Bank, we are hopeful that FIMDA, through this conference will come up with innovative ways of a vibrant financial market which will improve the economy of the country. We are eagerly waiting for the resolutions that will be agreed during this conference so that as a country we can move forward and improve our economy for the betterment of our people,” she said.

FIDMA conference organizing member, Mthandazo Chikagwa also commended NBM for the support saying it will aid their preparations including booking for the venue.

For the IMM, NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Akossa Hiwa said the institute deserves the support as it helps to market the country.

“IMM is selling Malawi, it is marketing Malawi and this can only be good for business if we have a positive image out there. As you are aware, NBM plc has a subsidiary in Tanzania and Malawi’s good reputation will culminate into our business profile being raised high. That is why we are in full support of IMM and its activities,” she said.

IMM director of public relations, George Damson said the support will go a long way in the preparations for the conference scheduled for October 26-29,2022 in Salima.

“A lot is needed to manage the delegates. So, the gesture by NBM plc is appreciated fully,” he said.