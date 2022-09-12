Fredokiss Makes Emotional Plea to President Chakwera

Musician-Cum Politician Penjani ‘Fredokiss’ Kalua has made an emotional plea to President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to pardon a 19 year-old boy, John Mussa, who is serving a three year jail term for illegal possession of indian hemp locally known as Chamba.

Kalua, who is the lead organizer for the Anti-Selective Justice Parade slated for Thursday in the commercial city of Blantyre, made the plea on Monday during a press briefing held at Amaryllis Hotel in the city.

According to the celebrated artist Kalua, the concerned youths will parade and present a petition to President Dr. Chakwera at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre as one way of pleading with him to Pardon Mussa.

The rapper Kalua said the parade will start from Ndirande Township at Nyambadwe-ground to Kamuzu upper stadium then proceed to Sanjika palace.

“After presenting the petition at Sanjika palace, we will give the President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera 21-days to act and free Mussa John,” said Fredokiss, adding that the parade will be peaceful.

The lower court convicted and sentenced Mussa to 8 years imprisonment in June this year and later the High Court reduced the sentence to 3 years, a legal action which did not satisfy the general public, arguing that some people who committed offences of similar nature got lenient penalties.