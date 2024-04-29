Health workers to hold nationwide demonstrations in Malawi on Thursday

Blantyre, Malawi – Health workers across the country will hold demonstrations this Thursday to protest the government’s failure to provide final feedback on their working conditions revision.

According to a joint press release issued by the National Organisation of Nurses and Midwives of Malawi (NONM) and the Physicians Assistants Union of Malawi (PAUM), the demonstrations will take place in all cities and districts across the country, starting at 9:00 a.m.

The health workers will also deliver petitions to all city and district councils, requesting immediate action and implementation of their conciliation agreements by the government through the Ministry of Health.

The press release states that the demonstrations are a result of the government’s failure to meet the agreed-upon deadline of April 26, 2024, to provide feedback on the working conditions revision.

NONM and PAUM held an emergency meeting on Friday, at which they resolved to take this action after exhausting all due processes.

The demonstrations aim to pressure the government to address the long-awaited working conditions revision and improve the welfare of health workers in the country.