Chakwera says he’ll win again in 2025, as Chimwendo describes Kamuzu as distinguished moral giant

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda, says the late Hastings Kamuzu Banda was a patriot without equal; a leader of principle and pragmatism who gave his life to build a nation full of development, which President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has emulated in terms of leadership and development.

He was speaking today at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre, where President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera led Malawians in celebrating Kamuzu Day.

In his remarks, Chimwendo said Kamuzu was a vanguard of development that all Malawians can attest to today.

“Kamuzu was a health professional who knew the importance of having top-notch hospitals, hence we have Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, Kamuzu Central Hospital, Zomba Central Hospital, and many district hospitals across the country.”

His legacy and sacrifice must inspire all of us to take a deeper interest in the history of liberation and development and to develop a greater appreciation of his extraordinary lifestyle, which he showed us,” said Chimwendo Banda, who is also the Leader of Government Business in Parliament.

Chimwendo also said Kamuzu initiated several developments in the country, including schools of excellence, agricultural schemes, and road networks, among others.

He further added that the country must remain appreciative of his heroic and selfless contribution to the struggle for independence.

Chimwendo also commented on politics, saying, “If anyone thinks Chakwera will lose in 2025, they are mistaken. He will win again and again until 2030…”