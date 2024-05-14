Mabel Khonje as UMP Fashion Brand Ambassador – Miss UMP to be crowned at the Festival

Former Miss Malawi, Mabel Khonje has been announced as UMP Fashion Brand Ambassador for the upcoming festival scheduled from 25th to 28th October at Cape Maclear, Mangochi.

Khonje, renowned for her creative flair, has graciously accepted the role.

“I am very excited, honored and humbled to be the face of such a festival. People should expect glam, fun and something Malawi has ever seen before,” she said.

Khonje’s acclaimed Boudoir by Doll Mabel (Lingerie-line) will be part of the designs to be showcased.

She also joins the Festival’s core team to curate the Miss UMP pageant, ensuring an unforgettable fusion of beach fashion and tourism.

In a related development, Chitoliro Productionz, the organizers of the festival have also announced the inaugural Miss UMP beach beauty pageant in a bid to blend fashion and tourism.

The Miss UMP beach beauty pageant promises to be a groundbreaking event, marking the first of its kind in Malawi.

“This pageant is more than just a showcase of physical beauty; it’s a celebration of confidence, charisma, and the vibrant spirit of our lakeshore communities,” said Marie Thom, spokesperson for the UMP Festival.

She added, “Imagine picturesque settings, stunning swimsuits, and contestants radiating charm under the sun. That’s the essence of Miss UMP.”

According to Thom, the Miss UMP office will be active all year round the UMP Festival project cycle—to carry out the ongoing activities of the Festival in promoting tourism and elevating urban culture in lakeshore areas to contribute to the social economic development of the country and enhancing African positive narrative.

In addition to the beauty pageant, the UMP Festival will collaborate with major fashion stakeholders in Malawi and feature a diverse array of fashion-centric events, including fashion shows, pop-up boutiques, fashion markets, and costume contests.