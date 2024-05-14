Chihana Re-Affirms Mutharika Endorsement, Defies AFORD Disciplinary Committee

Aford Executive Member and Member of Parliament for Mzimba North constituency, Yeremiah Chihana, has reiterated his support for Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika as the preferred candidate for the 2025 presidential polls, despite being summoned by his party the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) disciplinary committee.

Chihana was summoned on Tuesday, May 14, to appear before the committee on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the party’s headquarters in Lilongwe for endorsing Mutharika’s presidency.

However, he maintains that Mutharika is the only capable president to transform Malawi and restore the country from its current social-economic hardships.

In an interview with Malawi Voice, Chihana stated, “I still maintain my stand that Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is the right person to bail out Malawi..I wholeheartedly support his candidature. I declared that stand in Parliament, and I also repeated the same on Sunday at Njamba.”

Mutharika, a former President and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader, declared his intention to contest in next year’s presidential polls during a rally on Sunday at Njamba Park in Blantyre.

When asked about the disciplinary letter, Chihana dismissed it, saying, “The Secretary General and Publicity Secretary have no mandate and authority to write me. They are inferior to me. I’m the elected Member of Parliament and also an executive member.”

Chihana’s endorsement of Mutharika has sparked controversy within AFORD, with the party’s leadership claiming that his statements are contrary to the party’s position.

However, Chihana remains defiant, insisting that his support for Mutharika is unwavering.

The disciplinary committee’s decision could potentially lead to Chihana’s expulsion from the party.

However, Chihana’s continued support for Mutharika suggests that he is willing to take that risk to stand by his convictions.

Professor Mutharika has a proven track record of achievements, having served as President from 2014 to 2019.

During his tenure, he implemented various development projects, including the construction of roads, bridges, and hospitals.

He also prioritized education, introducing free secondary education and increasing access to tertiary education.

Additionally, he promoted economic growth through initiatives like the Green Belt Revolution and the National Industrial Development Policy.

According to Chihana, “Malawians must vote for Mutharika in 2025 because he has a proven track record of delivering development projects and promoting economic growth.

“Mutharika is the only candidate with a comprehensive plan to address the current economic challenges facing the country.”