Chakwera pledges continued national development

By Memory Kutengule Chatonda

Blantyre, May 14: President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera says he envisions sharing the vision that Malawi’s founding president late Ngwazi Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda had to further initiate massive and sustainable development projects.

Chakwera said he also aspires to uplift the livelihoods of the people in all the regions of the country to effectively consolidate the foundation laid by the first former president.

He made the remarks on Tuesday when he led Malawians from across the country in commemorating the life of Kamuzu Banda at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

The president said Kamuzu Banda was a development-oriented leader who believed in unity of purpose, describing such attributes as vital in building a better Malawi for all.

“When it comes to building durable and massive infrastructural facilities such as the construction of roads, schools, universities, hospitals and residential houses, no one could fit in the shoes of Kamuzu Banda.

“This is why when I assumed the presidency, I promised to develop the country further regardless of regions. Therefore, in honour of Kamuzu Banda, I will continue to build bridges and roads, and no one will stop me from doing that,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera said he will continue to deliver on development projects irrespective of threats planned against him, adding that among crucial projects, he will continue to spearhead the construction of M’mbelwa University, 900 health centres, 300 secondary schools and 10,900 classroom blocks for various primary schools across the country.

The president said he is not moved by politics of castigation and that in addition to recruiting and promoting more teachers and police officers, he will ensure the continued provision of people’s needs such as food relief, affordable fertilizer and social cash transfers among others.

“I insist that my government will continue to provide K200 million to each constituency under the Constituency Development Fund to fast-track development in their respective areas,” he said.

Chakwera also advised Malawians to embrace the spirit of hard work, patriotism, oneness and integrity for the country to move to realise meaningful development in all sectors of the economy in line with the Malawi 2063 Agenda.

He, therefore, cautioned the citizenry not to fall into the trap of deception that the Tonse Government will not be voted for in the 2025 general elections, indicating that the party is strong and geared to remain in government.

In his remarks, Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda said it is pleasing that President Chakwera is walking in the footsteps of Kamuzu Banda in developing the country, citing crucial developments such as Mega Farms and the promotion of various workforce in the health and education sectors, among others.

A representative from the Kamuzu Banda family, Ken Kandodo, hailed government for the role it has been playing in the organization of the Kamuzu Day celebrations over the past years and also for allowing this year’s event to be rotating in regions starting with the South at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Kandodo said the family is grateful to Malawians for the support they gave to Kamuzu Banda during his reign, which enabled him to initiate sustainable developments that still stand in modern days.

Earlier in the day, Rev. Vincent Chirwa of Blantyre Baptist Church delivered a sermon to thousands who gathered at the stadium after reading from the book of 1 Samuel 12: 1-4.

In his sermon, Chirwa said Samuel had attributes of patriotism, integrity, hard work and humbleness. He emphasized that these qualities were also found in the life of Kamuzu Banda and therefore, must be emulated by all Malawians.

Every year on May 14, Malawians from all walks of life celebrate the life of the Father and Founder of the nation, late Ngwazi Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda.

During his reign, Kamuzu Banda inculcated hard work and entrenched the four cornerstones of Unity, Obedience, Loyalty and Discipline in Malawians.

This year’s celebration was held under the theme: ‘Kamuzu: The Legacy of Patriotism, Integrity, and Hard Work.’

The event was spiced up with choirs, traditional dances, live performances by Black Missionaries, Piksy, Ndirande Anglican Choir and a football match between two of Malawi’s top-flight league clubs, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers and Silver Strikers.