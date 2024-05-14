Wanderers beat Silver to clinch Kamuzu Day celebrations Cup

By Arkangel Tembo

Blantyre, May 14: A lone goal in the first half from Francisco Madinga was enough for Mighty Mukuru Wanderers FC to beat Silver Strikers in a friendly encounter to mark the Kamuzu Day celebrations.

The match was played at Kamuzu Stadium in front of high profile people in the society led by the Head of State, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and Vice President, Dr. Saulos Chilima.

Both teams featured players not in their regular first 11.

For instance, the Nomads had almost five players who have just been promoted from their reserve side, while the bankers also featured some of their newly promoted.

Wanderers showed anger to secure an early goal from the kick-off, while the area 47 out-fit misplaced so many passes.

However, towards the end of the game, the bankers with some changes showed positive signs but poor finishing let them down.

During the game, Wanderers donated their white replica jersey to the State President.

Wanderers Board member, Tiya Somba Banda, Team manager, Steven Madeira and Technical Director, Yasin Osman presented the kit to the President.