LABOUR DAY: Chihana Salutes Workers’ Sacrifices, Slams Govt’s Stubbornness on Impending Nurses’ Sit-in

Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) leader Enoch Chihana has paid tribute to the heroic contributions of workers to the country’s socioeconomic development ahead of International LABOUR DAY on May 1.

Chihana reaffirmed AFORD’s commitment to the dignity and good living standards of workers, noting that the party is grounded in labour unionism and has a constitutional provision to defend and promote workers’ welfare, including that of the civil service.

“We acknowledge the sacrifices and invaluable contributions of workers to our nation’s development and prosperity.

“Rapid and sustainable economic growth can only be achieved if the right to fair labour and remuneration are adhered to by all stakeholders,” Chihana said.

Meanwhile, Chihana urged the government to urgently strike a deal with health workers (nurses, midwives, and clinicians) who are on the verge of a sit-in and have threatened countrywide demonstrations due to the government’s betrayal.

“AFORD asks the government to avoid this avoidable shutdown, which could put patients’ lives in danger, by striking a win-win deal with them.

“It’s embarrassing that this is happening after Parliament has just passed the budget, making one wonder whose interests the government is advancing instead of our heroes who put their lives on the line to save humanity,” Chihana wondered.

Chihana further urged the government and all employers to enhance workers’ welfare and raise their standard of living, as a healthy, inspired, and well-paid workforce is crucial for the country to attain its full economic potential.

This year’s LABOUR DAY theme is Social Justice and Decent Work.

LABOUR DAY is a day set aside to commemorate the sacrifices of workers across the globe.