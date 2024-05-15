ILLOVO donates patrol equipment

By Wongani Mkandawire

Nkhotakota, May 15, Mana: Illovo Sugar Company in Nkhotakota has donated patrol equipment to Gwinthi Crime Prevention Panel in Dwangwa.

At the hand-over ceremony, Illovo Sugar Company Community Policing Coordinator, Martin Malisawa advised the CPP members to be a united team and secure people and property within their locality.

“Be like a bunch that no one breaks, it is the wish of the company to make sure that communities around the Estate’s sugar fields are well-secured. It is only when people are well-secured that they have time for developmental activities,” he said.

Malisawa said patrols should be scaring people with evil intentions in the sugarcane fields.

He encouraged them all, not to hesitate arresting whoever is found stealing or selling the Illovo sugarcane.

The Company Coordinator assured the people that the company realizes its corporate responsibility and that communities living around the estate should be supported.

Group Village Head (GVH), Gwinthi thanked Illovo Sugar Company for such a gesture.

“These people have worked as community policing members for a long time guarding and patrolling sugarcane fields for local farmers.

There was no benefit either for the community or themselves.

“With your coming as Illovo sugar company, we have already started noting the fruits and we appreciate, you are a friend indeed,” he said.

Gwinthi pledged total support and to ensure that men are always watchful.

Community Policing Coordinator for Nkhunga Police Station, Sub Inspector, Patrick Mwale advised the CPP members to work professionally when discharging their duties.

He warned them never to betray one another or start wrangles because of the equipment but to unite and develop teamwork for the benefit of their own community.

The equipment includes one hunter pedal bicycle, 10 pairs of gumboots, 10 reflective vests, one rechargeable torch, and whistles are worth K500,000.00.

.