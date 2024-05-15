spot_img
16.7 C
New York
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Families encouraged to care for their children

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Supporting children – Sendeza

By Misheck Kauma

The Minister of Gender community development and social welfare honorable Jean Sendeza, has urges Malawian to play their role in encouraging families to be passionate and resilience in caring supporting their children.

Sendeza made the remarks on Wednesday 15th May at SOS vocational training Centre in Lilongwe, during the commemoration of International Day of Families.

She said parents have a role of nurturing their children in a manner that follows the norms of the society and understand children needs at various stages of development.

“Of late, we have seen that children are not being looked after in proper manner and their rights are always being violated. That is why we have been compelled to commemorate this day, at the same time, to launch the campaign on the importance of families” Said Sendeza.

According to Sendeza, the Ministry of Gender will continue to provide guidance in the implementation of various intervention for the protection of children.

SOS National executive director Smart Namagonya said there are number of children who are separated from their families who need support since they miss care, support and education.

Previous article
ILLOVO donates patrol equipment
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc