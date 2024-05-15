Families encouraged to care for their children

Supporting children – Sendeza

By Misheck Kauma

The Minister of Gender community development and social welfare honorable Jean Sendeza, has urges Malawian to play their role in encouraging families to be passionate and resilience in caring supporting their children.

Sendeza made the remarks on Wednesday 15th May at SOS vocational training Centre in Lilongwe, during the commemoration of International Day of Families.

She said parents have a role of nurturing their children in a manner that follows the norms of the society and understand children needs at various stages of development.

“Of late, we have seen that children are not being looked after in proper manner and their rights are always being violated. That is why we have been compelled to commemorate this day, at the same time, to launch the campaign on the importance of families” Said Sendeza.

According to Sendeza, the Ministry of Gender will continue to provide guidance in the implementation of various intervention for the protection of children.

SOS National executive director Smart Namagonya said there are number of children who are separated from their families who need support since they miss care, support and education.