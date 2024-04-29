MP Joseph Nomale empowers women, youth in Chiradzulu with K10 million boost

Member of Parliament for Chiradzulu East Joseph Nomale has donated 10 million kwacha to women and youth business groups in his constituency.

The donation took place over the weekend at Namalamba Primary School in the district.

This generous funding, courtesy of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), aims to enhance the business activities of these groups, which include mushroom farming, dairy cattle, beekeeping, pigs, goats, and other enterprises.

Nomale, a dedicated member of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), emphasized the importance of community collaboration, urging people to embrace cooperatives to maximize government development benefits.

He highlighted how cooperatives foster relationships, trust, and access to training and advice, leading to collective growth and prosperity.

On his part, Senior Chief Kadewere commended Nomale for his tireless efforts in improving the welfare of his community.

He encouraged the loan recipients to honor their repayment commitments, ensuring the sustainability of this empowerment initiative.

This heartwarming gesture is a testament to the power of community-driven development, and we celebrate the positive impact it will have on the lives of these women and youth entrepreneurs!