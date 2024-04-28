Breaking the Internet at 71: Jetu’s ‘Chakwaza’ music video goes viral

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

In the vibrant city of Blantyre, Malawi, a 71-year-old music icon is breaking the internet with her latest music video, “CHAKWAZA”.

Jetu, the Amapiano Queen, has taken the music scene by storm with her infectious energy, talent, and dedication.

Jetu’s recent release has garnered an impressive 100,000 views in just 11 hours, a testament to her enduring appeal.

Born Christina Malaya, Jetu’s nickname was inspired by the boxing legend King Kong King Marshal Jetu, reflecting her feisty nature as a child.

Despite her age, Jetu’s passion for music and comedy has only grown stronger.

Residing in Bangwe Township, Blantyre City, she has made a name for herself in both music and comedy, showcasing her versatility as an artist.

Jetu’s journey into comedy began at a tender age, but it wasn’t until the passing of her husband in 2019 that she found solace in creating funny videos with her grandsons.

This newfound passion helped her cope with stress and anxiety, and she soon discovered her hidden talent.

Her vision is to take her unique blend of music and comedy global, performing alongside her grandson Emu Dee.

“CHAKWAZA” is a vibrant and energetic track that showcases Jetu’s signature style and talent.

The music video features Jetu performing the song with her signature enthusiasm and charm, surrounded by vibrant dancers and stunning visuals.

The video’s rapid success is a testament to Jetu’s enduring popularity and her ability to connect with fans of all ages.

Watch the captivating visual for “CHAKWAZA” now and experience the magic for yourself!