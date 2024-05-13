The linchpin of country’s economic turnaround is infrastructure development- Minister Chimwendo Banda says

The Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda says good road network serves as the arteries through which commerce flows, businesses are facilitated, the community is well connected and the fostering economic growth is achieved.

He was Specking today in Blantyre after he toured several road construction sites that are being carried by the Blantyre City Assembly.

Addressing the media, Chimwendo said that good infrastructure development is a foundation of greater and faster economic growth and addressing poverty.

“In the dynamic landscape of the country’s development, the efficient maintenance, the expansion of our road network are not merely infrastructure projects; they are pathways to progress, avenues of opportunity, and veins for change

“As we convene here today on inspection tour, it is imperative that we recognize the critical role that infrastructure, particularly in the town and cities plays to the socioeconomic development of the nation,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Leader of Government Business in Parliament.

He has further asked the city authorities to make sure roads are maintained in good time whenever there are potholes.

Chimwendo: “We are seeing accidents, disease outbreaks and other tragedies that a number of instances have been associated with dilapidated infrastructure. Am therefore, putting on notice to you that neglecting infrastructure which has “detrimental consequences” will not be condoned” warned Chimwendo Banda.

The warning follows the chiwembe road that is still under construction and has been described as substandard. Chimwendo has since asked the Transport in conjunction with National Construction Industry Council to access the quality of the road.

Government through Blantyre Assembly is allocated K20 billion for the construction of topnotch roads.

The Minister is inspecting several roads that are under construction that include the Lali Lubani- Kenyatta drive, Chiwembe- Newlands, Kapeni Road Drainage Works, and Makheta – Ndirande roads.

He is accompanied by his deputy, Owen Chomanika, Blantyre City officials among others.