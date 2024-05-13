Stop electing empty-pocketed leaders – Mark Katsonga

Business tycoon Mark Katsonga Phiri has advised Malawians to stop electing empty-pocketed leaders if the country is to realise tangible development.

Katsonga, who, until recently was Minister of Trade said broke leaders, including those who don’t have skills to create wealth are good at draining resources.

He was speaking in Neno on Monday when he was launching construction work of computer laboratory at Ligowe Secondary School in Neno District.

He said it was sad that the current administration is focusing at purchasing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) t-shirts and clothes.

“I actually lost my cabinet position for opposing this practice,” said Katsonga.