Chihana salutes nurses, midwives for their heroism

Leader of Alliance for Democracy -AFORD Enoch Chihana has urged Malawians to continue respecting nurses and midwives in the country for their bravery, dedication and their invaluable treasure they contribute to the sustainable development of the country.

He was speaking today following the commemoration of International Nurses Day which was held under the theme: Our Nurses. Our Future. The economic power of care.

In his remarks, Chihana said nurses and midwives are the precious seedlings on which Malawi future of health care depends.

“As a nation, we owe our ‘umunthu’ to the meticulous and untiring dedication of our distinguished nurses and midwives whose positive impact on our lives reaches beyond our physical care.

“Our health workers such as nurses in corroboration with doctors are the “front line of our health system” and they deserve gratitude from all Malawians. They provide comfort and counsel to the marginalized and that they are at our side from birth to death,” said Chihana.

Has also sent his condolences to the fallen heroes who have lost their lives while serving the humanity.

He has therefore asked government to invest in nursing development.

This year’s celebration was done in Mzuzu and the Minister of Health Khumbizi Chiponda graced the function.

Nursing practice has been in existence since ancient times. But it was legendary Florence Nightingale who promoted the nursing profession. She was born on May 12, 1820 at Florence in Italy, hence International Nurses Day is celebrated each year on May 12.