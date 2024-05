President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Major General Alexander Jaffu as the Deputy Commander of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF).

Making the announcement in a statement, Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Colleen Zamba, says the President, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the MDF, has since promoted Jaffu to the rank of Lieutenant General.

Chakwera has also appointed Major General Saiford Kalisha as Chief of Staff of the MDF.