spot_img
23 C
New York
Sunday, April 28, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestSports

FOMO FC claims 1-0 victory over Chitipa United in TNM Super League

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Ted Likombola

On Sunday afternoon, a thrilling match was played at Mulanje Park Stadium between FOMO FC and Chitipa United in Week 4 of the TNM Super League.

FOMO FC emerged victorious with a 1-0 win, showcasing their skill and determination despite the rainy conditions.

The team’s strategic plays and solid defense enabled them to maintain their lead throughout the game.

The lone goal was scored by Chimwemwe Nyoni in the 20th minute of the game, giving FOMO FC the edge they needed to secure the win.

Despite the rainy conditions, FOMO FC showcased their skill and determination, with Nyoni’s goal being a highlight of the match.

The team’s strategic plays and solid defense enabled them to maintain their lead throughout the game.

The match was well-attended by enthusiastic fans, who braved the rain to support their favorite teams. The stadium was filled with excitement and tension as the players gave their all on the field.

FOMO FC’s coach, Gilbert Chirwa, expressed his satisfaction with the team’s performance, saying, “I’m proud of the boys for their hard work and dedication. We’re thrilled to have secured this win, and we look forward to our next challenge.”

On his part Chitipa United’s coach, Elvis Kafoteka, acknowledged FOMO FC’s strong gameplay, saying, “They played a great game, and we congratulate them on their win. We’ll go back to the drawing board and work on our strategy for our next match.”

Previous article
CHIMWENDO STORMS MANGOCHI: lauds Chakwera for economic development
Next article
Breaking the Internet at 71: Jetu’s ‘Chakwaza’ music video goes viral
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc