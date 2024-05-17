Malawian Man “Likely” to “Rot” in Jail for Insulting President Chakwera on WhatsApp

A 36-year-old Mponela resident is awaiting his fate after being found guilty of insulting President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera on a WhatsApp forum.

The Mponela Magistrate Court has reserved its ruling for next week, and he potentially faces a fine of one million Kwacha and imprisonment for twelve months under the Prohibition of Offensive Communication Act.

His troubles began last week when he commented on a TikTok picture circulating on social media, showing President Chakwera appearing to dance.

A group of MCP members, including some from the Mponela Hotspot WhatsApp forum, took matters into their own hands, arresting him and bringing him to the Mponela Police Station.

Notably, former President Peter Mutharika was arguably the most insulted president in Malawi’s history, yet he never pursued criminal charges against his critics.

His presidency was marked by numerous insults and verbal attacks, but he chose to ignore them and focus on leading the country.