DPP-UK Wing Chair Dr. Kennedy Nkhoma Presents Groundbreaking Research in Barcelona

Dr. Kennedy Bashan Nkhoma, Chairperson of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-UK Wing, is making waves in the global healthcare community with his innovative research in palliative care.

Currently in Barcelona for the European Association Palliative Care Congress, Dr. Nkhoma presented his work on integrating palliative care in primary care for older people with multimorbid illness.

This pioneering project, funded by the Medical Research Council-UK, was implemented in Ghana, Malawi, and Zimbabwe in collaboration with esteemed institutions such as the King’s College London, Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, Kamuzu University of Health Sciences, and the University of Zimbabwe.

Dr. Nkhoma arrived in Barcelona on Wednesday, 15th May, and has been engaging with global experts in the field, sharing his insights and learning from others.

He emphasized the significance of this research, citing the global population’s aging trend due to successes in global health.

He expressed enthusiasm about meeting potential funders to expand this crucial work across the three countries.

“We have demonstrated the feasibility, appropriateness, and acceptability of this work; now, we are engaging funders to conduct a full multinational study to demonstrate effectiveness,” he stated.

As a prominent figure in the DPP-UK Wing, Dr. Nkhoma’s achievements not only showcase his expertise but also reflect positively on the party’s commitment to healthcare and well-being.

Led by former President Peter Mutharika, DPP is the main opposition in Malawi and Dr. Nkhoma’s work embodies the party’s values of innovation, compassion and dedication to improving lives.