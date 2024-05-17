Ecobank Malawi Revolutionizes Mobile Wallet Transfers with OmniPlus

Ecobank Malawi has taken a significant leap forward in digital banking with the introduction of OmniPlus, a cutting-edge feature on its Internet banking platform.

This innovative solution is designed to enhance convenience and accessibility to Mobile Wallet Transfers, empowering businesses and individuals to manage their finances more efficiently.

According to Douglas Luka, Head of Payments and Cash Management at Ecobank Malawi, “This feature enables customers to save on transaction fees and manage their finances more effectively, empowering individuals and businesses to participate more fully in the formal economy, contributing to overall economic growth and prosperity.”

With OmniPlus, businesses can now conduct multiple transfers to multiple beneficiaries directly from their accounts to the mobile wallets of recipients on Airtel Money and TNM Mpamba wallets.

This streamlined process eliminates the need for intermediaries, reducing transaction fees and saving customers time and money.

By offering this innovative solution, Ecobank Malawi demonstrates its commitment to harnessing technology to drive financial inclusion and economic growth in Malawi.