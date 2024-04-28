CHIMWENDO STORMS MANGOCHI: lauds Chakwera for economic development

National Youth Director for the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Richard Chimwendo Banda says clean piped water and good road infrastructure are prerequisite to socioeconomic transformation of the country.

Chimwendo said this today at Chintulo Primary School in Mangochi district.

In his remarks today, Chimwendo said President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has made ground that is needed to spur the economy that can help in job creation, stabilising the currency to allow more investors and tourist to visit our shores.

CLEAN WATER

“Access to clean running water is one of the biggest challenges that many of our people face wherever one goes through the length and the breath of the country, you find people who raised the issue of water.

“We have made water infrastructure progress, we have focused on in the past few years, are bringing piped water to villages that have always relied on streams, rivers and boreholes,” Chimwendo Banda

ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE

Chimwendo said the Makanjira and Cape Maclear, Katema-Chilipa-Balaka which Chakwera has initiated will help to accelerate the economic developments in the district.

“These roads will help farmers to transport their farm produce to various markets without hitches.

The road will boost trade and tourism that will help the country generate it’s much needed Forex as well,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture.

SOCIAL CASH TRANSFER

Chimwendo hailed President Chakwera for increasing the beneficiaries of the project that is aimed at the ultra- poor and labour – constrained families.

“Chakwera has raised the money to help in alleviating poverty, hunger and starvation while improving health, and education conditions for the children.

“My only advice to the district councils is that to make sure we don’t have multiple beneficiaries of government programmes. People must stop the monopoly.

“Let those who are on Climate Smart Enhanced Public Works Program (CSPWP) not get into Social Cash Transfer (SCT) and Affordable Inputs Programme ( AIP) in that way, many Malawians will be helped,” pleaded Chimwendo who is also Leader of the Government Business in the National Assembly.

CONSTRUCTION OF MANGOCHI COUNCILS CHAMBER

Chimwendo lauded the Chakwera for securing K1.9 billion from the government of Iceland to help in financing the building will beautify the town and aid in tourist attraction.

He also touted the increased funding of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) program that will help to accelerate development at the local levels.

Various senior party leaders attended the rally including Regional Chairperson for the East Region, Mtandama, Deputy Secretary General Gerard Kazembe, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nancy Tembo among others.