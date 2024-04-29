BLANTYRE DERBY BRAWL: Bullets, Wanderers set for fierce encounter in TNM Super League

By Thumbiko Nyirongo
The 2024 TNM Super League season is reaching boiling point as Week 5 brings some mouth-watering clashes, headlined by the eagerly anticipated Blantyre Derby between Mighty Mukuru Wanderers and FCB Nyasa Big Bullets on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium.
The two Blantyre giants are tied on 8 points, with Wanderers boasting a superior goal difference and a stingy defense that has conceded just one goal.
Bullets, on the other hand, have let in two goals, setting up a thrilling encounter between the two powerhouses.
Meanwhile, league leaders Silver Strikers will aim to consolidate their top spot as they travel to Karonga Stadium to face Baka City on Saturday.
The Bankers have amassed 10 points and will look to add to their tally against the rookie side that gave Bullets a scare last weekend.
In another exciting derby, Mzuzu City Hammers will host Moyale Barracks at Mzuzu Stadium on Sunday, promising a thrilling encounter between the two northern teams.
Here are the full fixtures for Week 5:
Thursday, 02 May 2024
- Chitipa United vs Mighty Waka Waka Tigers @ Karonga Stadium
Saturday, 04 May 2024
- Baka City vs Silver Strikers @ Karonga Stadium
- FCB Nyasa Big Bullets vs Mighty Mukuru Wanderers @ Kamuzu Stadium
- Kamuzu Barracks vs Bangwe All Stars @ Champion Stadium
- Moyale Barracks vs Mzuzu City Hammers @ Mzuzu Stadium
Sunday, 05 May 2024
- Civil Service United vs FOMO FC @ Civo Stadium
- Dedza Dynamos vs MAFCO @ Dedza Stadium
- Karonga United vs Creck Sporting Club @ Karonga Stadium
Get ready for a weekend of intense football action as the TNM Super League continues to sizzle!