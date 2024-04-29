BLANTYRE DERBY BRAWL: Bullets, Wanderers set for fierce encounter in TNM Super League

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

The 2024 TNM Super League season is reaching boiling point as Week 5 brings some mouth-watering clashes, headlined by the eagerly anticipated Blantyre Derby between Mighty Mukuru Wanderers and FCB Nyasa Big Bullets on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium.

The two Blantyre giants are tied on 8 points, with Wanderers boasting a superior goal difference and a stingy defense that has conceded just one goal.

Bullets, on the other hand, have let in two goals, setting up a thrilling encounter between the two powerhouses.

Meanwhile, league leaders Silver Strikers will aim to consolidate their top spot as they travel to Karonga Stadium to face Baka City on Saturday.

The Bankers have amassed 10 points and will look to add to their tally against the rookie side that gave Bullets a scare last weekend.

In another exciting derby, Mzuzu City Hammers will host Moyale Barracks at Mzuzu Stadium on Sunday, promising a thrilling encounter between the two northern teams.

Here are the full fixtures for Week 5:

Thursday, 02 May 2024

Chitipa United vs Mighty Waka Waka Tigers @ Karonga Stadium

Saturday, 04 May 2024

Baka City vs Silver Strikers @ Karonga Stadium



FCB Nyasa Big Bullets vs Mighty Mukuru Wanderers @ Kamuzu Stadium



Kamuzu Barracks vs Bangwe All Stars @ Champion Stadium



Moyale Barracks vs Mzuzu City Hammers @ Mzuzu Stadium

Sunday, 05 May 2024

Civil Service United vs FOMO FC @ Civo Stadium

Dedza Dynamos vs MAFCO @ Dedza Stadium



Karonga United vs Creck Sporting Club @ Karonga Stadium

Get ready for a weekend of intense football action as the TNM Super League continues to sizzle!