spot_img
25.9 C
New York
Monday, April 29, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

Nankhumwa to hold media briefing on Thursday, Set to outline political future

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Kondwani Nankhumwa, leader of the newly formed People’s Development Party (PDP), will hold a press briefing in Blantyre on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

According to Acting Secretary General Simeon Phiri, Nankhumwa is expected to discuss his political future and vision for the country.

Since his dismissal from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Nankhumwa has remained silent on his next move.

Political analysts have described his new party as a significant blow to the DPP, as it is likely to destabilize its traditional stronghold and diminish its chances of winning next year’s elections.

The media briefing is highly anticipated, as many are eager to hear Nankhumwa’s plans and strategies for the PDP’s future.”

Previous article
BLANTYRE DERBY BRAWL: Bullets, Wanderers set for fierce encounter in TNM Super League
Next article
Mtambo’s Second Coming Targets Malawians’ Taxes
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc