Nankhumwa to hold media briefing on Thursday, Set to outline political future

Kondwani Nankhumwa, leader of the newly formed People’s Development Party (PDP), will hold a press briefing in Blantyre on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

According to Acting Secretary General Simeon Phiri, Nankhumwa is expected to discuss his political future and vision for the country.

Since his dismissal from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Nankhumwa has remained silent on his next move.

Political analysts have described his new party as a significant blow to the DPP, as it is likely to destabilize its traditional stronghold and diminish its chances of winning next year’s elections.

The media briefing is highly anticipated, as many are eager to hear Nankhumwa’s plans and strategies for the PDP’s future.”