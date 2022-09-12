Blantyre Residents Urged to Take National Clean-Up Day Seriously

By Chilungamo Missi

Blantyre, September 12, Mana: Blantyre District Director of Administration, Hastings Dowe has urged people in Blantyre district to take national clean-up day seriously saying a healthy living begins with good sanitation.

He made the remarks on Friday when Blantyre district council officials embarked on a clean-up exercise surrounding the government building.

“We encourage all the sectors which are under council to take this exercise seriously because we believe that this is a national issue where the President had to launch it; the understanding is that everyone should take part,”

“We observe the clean-up day so that as council we lead by example, that’s why you see every Friday afternoon of the second week in a month we conduct this exercise led by the District Commissioner,” Dowe said.

He added that the goal is to instill a culture of cleanliness and promote a positive behavioral change in the way people manage waste in the district and the country at large.

The Clean Up day initiative was launched by President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera in 2020, and it is observed every Friday afternoon of the second week of the month.