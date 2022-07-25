Two Women Killed in Mzimba, Police in Massive Manhunt

By Aliko Munde

Mzimba, July 25, Mana: Police in Mzimba District are hunting for unknown assailants who stabbed to death 50-year-old Elizabeth Juwa, and Witness Phiri 47, during the night of 23 to 24 July in the deceased house at Euthini in the district.

According to spokesperson for Mzimba Police Station, Sub Inspector Peter Botha, Juwa, Phiri and a 4-year-old child Alinafe Gondwe who is currently admitted at Mzuzu Central Hospital for fire wounds, were fast asleep in the house when the incident happened after which the assailants put the house on fire.

“When neighbors rushed to the scene, it was discovered that both women were dead but Gondwe was still alive but with fire wounds,” said Botha.

He said the matter was reported to police who together with the medical personnel visited the scene.

Botha added that after postmortem conducted right at the scene revealed that the two women died due to loss of blood secondary to stab wounds in their heads.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspected murderers then set the house ablaze with intent to conceal evidence on the matter,” he disclosed.

He said the law enforcers are hunting for the assailants who will answer charges of murder and arson once arrested.

Botha then appealed to members of the general public who may have information which can lead to the arrest of the suspects to tip the police.

Juwa hailed from Chikoya Mhango Village while Phiri was from Jonas Gondwe Village both in the area of Traditional Authority Mpherembe in Mzimba District.