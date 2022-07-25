spot_img
Monday, July 25, 2022
ALLOWANCES LUST HITS MINISTRY OF HEALTH: Officials in COVID-19 Compliance National wide Tour

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

As Tonse Alliance officials continue to search for means to pocket hefty allowances to cushion themselves from hard economic times, top officials from the Ministry of Health have embarked on a national wide tour to “learn if institutions are adhering to COVID-19 Compliance measures.

This comes as COVID-19 cases have been on the decline in recent weeks.

Sources from the Ministry confided in Malawi Voice that the national wide tours is starting with public universities.

“They are starting with the Kamuzu University of Health Sciences this Thursday.”

 “It is just an allowance siphoning exercise by the ever greedy officials as Data at the Ministry is indicating that COVID-19 cases have drastically dwindled and the officials themselves can be seen not putting on masks,” said the source.

A source at Kamuzu University of Health Sciences corroborated with the ministry source, saying preparations at the institution for the visitors are at an advanced levels.

